× Cleveland police looking for missing 13-year-old girl who took her mom’s vehicle

CLEVELAND– Cleveland police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police say Darrielle Davis was involved in a disagreement with her mother and took her mom’s Jeep Compass on June 2.

Darrielle has not yet returned. She has a birthmark on her right cheek.

If you know her whereabouts, please call police.