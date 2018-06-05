Cavs to talk with media ahead of NBA Finals Game 3

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers will talk with the media on Tuesday as they prepare for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The Cavs trail the Warriors in the best-of-seven series, 0-2. Game 3 is at 9 p.m. Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena.

Cleveland simply could not keep pace with Golden State on the offensive end over four quarters in Game 2. They struggled against big man Javale McGreen early in the game and fell victims to Steph Curry’s long-range shooting.

LeBron James had 29 points, 9 rebounds and 13 assists in the 103-122 loss. He got help from Kevin Love, who had a great game with 22 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough.

