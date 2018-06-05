17-year-old pedestrian hit by truck in Eastlake passes away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EASTLAKE, Ohio -Two loud booms startled people working along Vine Street in Eastlake Tuesday afternoon.

“I was doing inventory and it sounded like a dumpster coming down,” said John Merackle, who works at a car shop on Vine Street.

Eastlake police say 17-year-old Maddison Chase of Eastlake was struck and killed by a truck driving eastbound on Vine Street near East 337th.

“We got the call about quarter til two. When officers arrived, they found a female on the ground and a truck into a pole,” said Chief Larry Reik, with Eastlake Police.

Paramedics rushed Chase to Lake West Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the truck driver was not hurt.

However, he was taken to the police station for questioning as investigators work to determine why the crash occurred.

“It appears he drove off the right side of the roadway, but we don’t know why at this point, we are investigating that now,” said Reik.

41.642515 -81.448218