Officer shot during Sheffield Lake standoff now in serious condition

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio -- The Amherst Police Department provided an update Monday on the SWAT team member who was injured during a standoff last week.

Amherst Chief Joseph K. Kucirek said Eugene "JR" Ptacek's condition has been upgraded from critical to serious.

Chief Kucirek said the family appreciates the continued prayers and support.

Ptacek was injured during a shootout with a suspect in a standoff in Sheffield Lake.

The suspect, Martin Lynn Robinson, a former state correction officer, was wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office for firearms violations.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it received information last Thursday morning that Robinson was at his house on Oliver Street.

He eventually called the Marshals control room and after hours of on-and-off negotiations, he surrendered. During his arrest, Marshals found Robinson had suffered gunshot wounds to his leg and arm.

Ptacek, a 17-year veteran of the Amherst Police Department, has been assigned to the Lorain County SWAT team for several years.

