Missing: Daniel Mazilu

SILVER LAKE, Ohio -- FOX 8 has relaunched our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Daniel Mazilu hasn't been seen since March 28 of 2002. His brother saw him that afternoon at their family home in Silver Lake.

After that, he made one stop in Akron and used his credit card. His car was later found abandoned by the West Virginia-Maryland border.

Today, Daniel would be 39.

Anyone with information is asked to call 330-928-7573.

