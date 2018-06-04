Garfield Heights woman searching for dog who was taken from front yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio - A Garfield Heights woman is asking people to be on the lookout for her dog, who was taken from her yard on Friday evening.

Carolyn Brown says that a friend had just let Mr. Wiggles, her 8-year-old toy poodle, out when a small grey or silver car pulled up to her Martin Luther King and Thornhurst Avenues home. A child got out, took the dog, and jumped back into the car.

The incident is even more upsetting for her because Mr. Wiggles has a number of allergies and is on a very specialized diet.

Fox 8's Jack Shea has more on the search for the pup in the video, above.