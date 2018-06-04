× FULL LIST: Ohio announces sites for medical marijuana dispensaries

Ohio officials announced where the state’s 56 medical marijuana dispensaries will be located.

The Board of Pharmacy on Monday named who will get the provisional licenses in 28 geographic districts.

Locations include cities in Cuyahoga, Lorain and Summit counties.

**SEE THE FULL LIST**

The board has been getting background checks and verifying that proposed locations are at least 500 feet from schools and churches.

Overall, there were 376 applications for the medical marijuana dispensaries.

The selected sites will be allowed to sell medical marijuana to qualified and registered patients who have received recommendations from a state-approved list of doctors.

**Read more**