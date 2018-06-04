× Former Browns GM Dwight Clark passes away from ALS

CAPITOLA, CA – Sad news to report from the world of professional football.

Former Browns GM and San Francisco 49er Dwight Clark passed away Monday. Clark was the GM for the Browns when the team returned to Cleveland in 1999. He was famous for his game winning catch in the 1982 NFC title game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Clark was 61.

His wife Kelly, shared the news that Clark had passed away from ALS (also knows as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) in California, surrounded by “the people he loved most.”

I’m heartbroken to tell you that today I lost my best friend and husband. He passed peacefully surrounded by many of the people he loved most. I am thankful for all of Dwight’s friends, teammates and 49ers fans who have sent their love during his battle with ALS. Kelly Clark. — Dwight Clark (@DwightC87) June 4, 2018