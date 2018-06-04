Family spokesman says George HW Bush leaving hospital

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue.

A Bush spokesman tweeted Monday that the president “deeply” appreciates the care and good wishes he has received.

The 41st president is 93. He posted a picture of himself Friday reading the book “George & Barbara Bush: A Great American Love Story.”

Enjoying a great book and a wonderful walk down memory lane this morning. Yet another reminder of just how lucky I have been in life. Very proud of the author and co-author too. More at: https://t.co/W0XmyMi5Ie pic.twitter.com/53GhdnptNk — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 1, 2018

Bush said the book is “a wonderful walk down memory lane” and “another reminder of how lucky” he has been in life.

His wife Barbara Bush died in April at age 92. They had been married for 73 years.

President @GeorgeHWBush was discharged from @SMHCHealth today after being treated for low blood pressure. The president is deeply appreciative both for the terrific care and the many good wishes he has received. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) June 4, 2018