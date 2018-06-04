Driver pleads guilty in crash that claimed life of 17-year-old girl after prom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EATON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A guilty plea was entered Monday in connection with the crash that claimed the life of a high school student after prom last year.

Chase Johnson entered a plea of guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide.

The crash happened on State Route 82 in Eaton Township at just after 3 a.m. on May 21, 2017, while Johnson and Lindsey Rotuno, 17, were heading home from prom. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the car, which was driven by Johnson, went over the median and hit two utility poles.

Rotuno, a junior at Midview High School, was killed.

Following the crash, a blood sample was taken from Johnson, who was 18 at the time. The highway patrol crime lab found he had marijuana in his system. Several counts including OVI of alcohol and/or drug abuse; and OVI of controlled substance or metabolites of a controlled substance were dismissed.

Johnson will be sentenced on August 15.

