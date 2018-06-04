Angry citizens call for action over Lorain councilman’s Facebook comments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio - A fiery city council meeting in Lorain Monday night, as angry protestors came to make their voices heard following recent controversial Facebook posts made by city councilman Dennis Flores.

Flores is accused of making racially insensitive comments following a murder in the area. Many say he used racially insensitive language on Facebook talking about the business, The Cotton Club, on East 28th Street. The business’ owner, Anthony Barnwell, is now suing Flores for his Facebook posts.

The suit alleges that Flores accused The Cotton Club of being a hub for violence, prostitution and drugs and was linked to the murder, when in fact the deadly shooting happened miles away.

People who came out tonight, like Inez James, want the city to take action and discipline Flores.

“Dennis Flores, you hold a leadership position in this community. I am here today because leaders do not deserve a pass for making racist comments that mock, disrespect, stereotype and belittle other cultures and businesses” said James.

Councilman Flores would not comment on the lawsuit but did say he was sorry. "I'd like to apologize to the African-American community. I'd like to apologize to my other colleagues and council members and that's where I'm going to leave it at" said Flores.

He also said his comments were misinterpreted saying, “People blow things out of context. It may have been twisted and turned to mean something else and therefore when it gets twisted and turned around, people think that, hey you are a racist.”

He admitted what he said was inappropriate and he doesn’t blame the people at the meeting for their outbursts or for being upset. When asked about the language that is stirring up the controversy he used in his Facebook posts he said, “That's how they talk. That's the street logo, that’s lingo in the hood.”