SWAT team on scene at E204th in Euclid – residents asked to stay inside

EUCLID, Ohio – SWAT teams and police are on the scene of a standoff in Euclid Sunday afternoon. REsidents are being asked to stay inside and avoid the area near E204th between Lakeshore and Ardwell.

Euclid Police Captain Kevin Kelly tells Fox 8’s Kevin Freeman that police were looking for two suspects they believed were involved in a burglary. It’s thought the pair are in a home on East 204th.

Police had no more information at the time. Fox 8 and Fox8.com will have updates as they become available.