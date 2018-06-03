Sun early, PM showers and storms likely

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Temperatures and the humidity felt quite different! The passage of a cold front accompanied by a few storms Friday evening opened the doors to the refreshing air. Hopefully you were able to open your windows and enjoy the refreshing air!

Click here for the full Fox 8 weather page.

Humidity on the rise again today and showers and thunderstorms develop as we head into the afternoon. No risk of severe, just your typical garden variety storms. Temperatures nearing 80 in several locations again. Following the cold front more pleasant air returns for much of the workweek.

Here's the Fox 8 Hour Forecast:

