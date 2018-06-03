Storms out of area, flash flood warning for some counties still in effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A line of rain and thunderstorms moved across our area this afternoon. There were a couple that turned strong to severe creating flooding rains, strong winds and small hail.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING remains in effect until 5:45 PM for southwestern Lake and northwestern Geauga County. A lot of reports of flooded yards and roads where there is poor drainage.

The storms are gone for now and a few showers will develop overnight and into Monday morning out east. Otherwise following this front another round of refreshing air…Enjoy!

The good news is that the humidity will stay in the comfort zone most of this week, the we warm back up at the end.