NBA Finals Game 2: LeBron headed for more milestones; Iguadola out, Thompson ‘hopeful’

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James could move up on a couple of NBA Finals individual lists in Game 2 — but also fall backward in another.

James has 1,298 points in the finals and needs 20 to move ahead of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,317) into second place behind Jerry West.

Cleveland’s superstar could also reach the top five in NBA Finals rebounds, as he enters nine behind Tom Heinsohn (473) for the No. 5 spot.

James is already the career leader in finals 3-pointers with 83, but Stephen Curry is closing fast and only two behind him.

The Splash Brothers could occupy two of the top three spots in that category by the end of the game. Klay Thompson (55) needs two 3-pointers to pass Robert Horry into third place.

On the injury front: Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr said in his pre-game press conference that, “Andre (Iguodala) won’t play. Klay (Thompson) will warm up and we’ll see. He was doing better this morning when he checked in with the training staff, so I’m hopeful that he’ll play.”

Cleveland and Golden State meet again in Oakland Sunday night for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Cavaliers will try to move past their frustration over the way Game 1 turned out, when they wasted a 51-point performance by LeBron James with some costly mistakes at the end of regulation.

The Warriors know they caught some breaks on their way to that 124-114 overtime win. And they’re not likely to underestimate Cleveland after what happened two years ago, when James led the Cavaliers back from a daunting 3-1 series deficit to capture a title in Game 7 on the Warriors’ home floor.