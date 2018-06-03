Jimmy Fallon makes surprise appearance at Marjory Stoneman Douglas graduation: ‘Don’t let anything stop you’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNRISE, FL - The seniors of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were greeted by a surprise guest speaker at their graduation on Sunday.

"Today you're graduating from high school," said Jimmy Fallon, host of NBC's "The Tonight Show," offering students a little bit of comic relief and a hopeful message just months after they survived a high-profile school shooting.

"You should feel incredibly proud of yourselves. That doesn't mean you should rest on your laurels -- or your yannys."

"Some of you will grow up to hear yanny, some of you will grow up to hear laurel, but the most important thing for you to know is that neither of these things will matter by the end of the summer."

"Here's what will matter: you, the class of 2018, will have graduated. And you won't be classmates anymore. You'll be adults who Facebook search each other at two in the morning for the next ten years."

Fallon offered words of wisdom to the graduating seniors to help them in the years ahead as they go on to college and build lives outside of Stoneman Douglas.

"The first thing is this: when something feels hard, remember that it gets better. Choose to move forward. Don't let anything stop you."

And he noted that he met some of the students at the March for Our Lives earlier this year, calling it "an amazing day."

"Thank you for your courage and your bravery," he said.

Four families were to receive diplomas on behalf of loved ones who were slain in the attack that gave rise to a campaign by teens for gun control. Principal Ty Thompson underscored the honors for the dead students in a tweet.

"Remember those not with us, and celebrate all the successes the Class of 2018 has brought to the community and the world!" Thompson tweeted.

The private ceremony for the nearly 800 members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School class of 2018 was held at the BB&T Center, where the National Hockey League's Florida Panthers play. It was moved to the arena to accommodate the expected large crowd. Reporters were not permitted inside the arena.

Fourteen students and three staff members died in the Feb. 14 attack in Parkland. Former student Nikolas Cruz is charged with their deaths and the wounding of 17 other people. Attorneys for the 19-year-old have said he will plead guilty in exchange for a sentence of life without parole. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

The school planned to present diplomas to the families of Nicholas Dworet, Joaquin Oliver, Meadow Pollack and Carmen Schentrup.

Pollack's brother, boyfriend and cousins were to accept her diploma. Her brother, Hunter Pollack, aired his feelings on Twitter.

"Today is the day my sister has been waiting for. Graduation where she would've been getting her diploma and be on her way to attend college. This is a sad day, as I will be walking stage to get her diploma for her," he said.

Her father, Andrew Pollack, said he's too emotionally spent to attend the ceremony. He has been an outspoken critic of school and law enforcement officials, saying they failed to protect his daughter and the others, but that's not why he's staying away.

"It has nothing to do with them," Pollack told The Associated Press by phone Sunday. "I've just been dead inside since Feb. 14."

Instead, he's headed to central Florida, where this week he will address the armed guards one district has hired for its schools.

April Schentrup, mother of Carmen Schentrup, posted a photo of her daughter wearing her graduation gown and cap, the Sun Sentinel reported .

"For me, it is too painful to celebrate w/o Carmen," she said in an online post. "But I am proud of Carmen's friends & classmates on their accomplishments. They've overcome so much. I know they will cont to make positive changes."

As families arrived for the ceremony, gunshots from a nearby public shooting range could be heard echoing over the parking lot.

