MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Imagine if your beloved, elderly dog wandered down a 100-foot ravine and could not get itself back up to safety.

That’s what happened to a woman in Medina Township on Hood Road Saturday evening.

Medina Township police say some officers responded to help the woman, but they, too, needed assistance.

Enter a Good Samaritan, who happened to be nearby using his farm tractor. He successfully scooped up the dog and returned him to his owner.

The dog was unhurt.