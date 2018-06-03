× Code Burrito: Chipotle offering BOGO for nurses on June 5

DENVER, CO – Chipotle Mexican Grill has a prescription for all nurses come Tuesday: buy one, get one free on burritos, bowls, salads and tacos.

It’s all to say thank you to those who have gone into the nursing profession.

According to the eatery’s website, the offer is good for all types of nurses: RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA, (and local equivalents). All they have to do is show their ID, which can be a nursing license or hospital/medical office nurse ID.

The offer is for in-restaurant orders only and limited to one free entrée item per nurse identification card with the purchase of an item of equal or greater value.

And….in more free food news, Red Robin will be offering a free Tavern Double Burger with bottomless steak fries to teachers, counselors, admins, education professionals, retired teachers and school bus drivers when they show a valid school Tuesday.

This offer is to celebrate the end of the school year!

Happy eating to them all!

