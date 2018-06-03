× Cleveland police searching for missing 12-year-old girl with autism

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division Police is searching for a 12-year-old girl with autism who has not been seen since Sunday morning.

Police say Christina Hines left her home in the 15400 block of Saint Clair Avenue around 7 a.m. Sunday to go to Wendy’s, and did not return.

She goes by multiple names: Christina Hines; Tina Hines; Christina Pettit; Tina Pettit.

Christina is 4’11” tall, weighs 94 lbs., and was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with buttons and khaki pants with a hole in them. Christina’s family told police she is functional, but also has ADHD.

A witness, who officials say reportedly suffers from schizophrenia, told police she saw Christina get into a black Cadillac, four-door vehicle, with Ohio plate HKG7807, in the parking lot of a restaurant at East 185th Street and Nottingham Road, at 7:30 a.m.

Officers are continuing to search for Christina.

Anyone with information is asked to call (216) 621-1234, or 911, immediately.