Video: Packers’ Clay Matthews hit in face by line drive in softball charity game

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews III was hit in the face with a line drive during a charity softball game.
Matthews was pitching during Saturday’s game when offensive lineman Lucas Patrick hit the ball directly into Matthews’ face, knocking him to the ground. The Green Bay Press Gazette reports Matthews got up, covered his face with his glove, then walked to the dugout.
He did not return to the game.
NFL writer Ian Rapoport reported that Matthews suffered a broken nose after being taken to the ER.
After the game, receiver Davante Adams said the situation was scary.
The Packers are in the middle of their organized team activity period. Matthews hasn’t participated in OTAs because of a knee injury.
Matthews is the son of former Browns’ linebacker, Clay Matthews Jr.