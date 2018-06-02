Saturday night: great sleeping weather!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Temperatures and the humidity feel quite different today! The passage of a cold front accompanied by a few storms Friday evening opened the doors to the refreshing air. Our “pick day” of the weekend is today with lower humidity levels and no chance of rain. The good news is that the humidity will stay in the comfort zone most of the week ahead. Partly cloudy, seasonably cool with temperatures dropping into the upper 50’s. Open your windows and enjoy the refreshing air!

Click here for the full Fox 8 weather page.

Humidity on the rise again Sunday and showers and thunderstorms develop as we head into the afternoon. No risk of severe, just your typical garden variety storms. Temperatures nearing 80 in several locations again. Following the cold front more pleasant air returns for much of the workweek.