Open-house tours of the St. Jude Dream Home start today!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Open house tours for the St. Jude Dream Home begin today! Even though the tickets to win the home are sold out, you can tour the house for FREE and enter to win a $10,000 Fish Furniture shopping spree.

Then, on June 26, a FOX 8 viewer will be the lucky winner of the 2018 St.Jude Dream Home.

The drawing for the home and other prizes will take place on FOX 8 News in the Morning.

The open house tours of the home on 12 Wren Court in Rocky River will run every weekend through June 24.

Here are the hours:

Saturdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sundays 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

**Read more about the dream home, here**