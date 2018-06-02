× Ohio State Highway Patrol: 7-year-old dies after ATV crash in Ashtabula County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Ashtabula Post is investigating after a 7-year-old died in an ATV crash Saturday.

It happened in Wayne Township just north of U.S. 322 on Gane Road just after 4:30 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says an 18-year-old was one of two people on an ATV traveling northbound when it went left of center, off the road and hit a ditch and metal culvert. The 18-year-old was first taken to Andover Health Center by EMS before being taken by life flight to St. Elizabeth in Youngstown with non-life threatening injuries.

A 7-year-old was the other person on the ATV, and was pronounced dead at Andover Health Center.

The crash remains under investigation.