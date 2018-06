CLEVELAND — Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger says he was fined for wearing decorative cleats during games.

“Officially have been fined for wearing these cleats even after getting them 51% team color. I do this for my daughters and family. As fans and players who follow me, what’s your take on players expressing themselves this way?”

