Temperatures and the humidity will feel quite different when we wake up Saturday morning. The passage of a cold front accompanied by a few storms this evening will open the doors to the near-future refreshing air.

Our “pick day” of the weekend is Saturday with lower humidity levels and no chance of rain. The good news is that the humidity will stay in the comfort zone most of the week ahead. Open your windows and enjoy the refreshing air!

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast…