Weather: Sunny and warm with a chance of storms

May will end up around 7°F above normal. That trend will end, perhaps even with highs cooler than normal for the first time in over three weeks. Look how many days of May were above normal (red), a BIG difference from the cold March and April we had.

There are two cold fronts that will usher in that change. The first will be on Friday afternoon. The second will arrive Sunday, so our “pick day” of the weekend is Saturday.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast…

Alberto out of the area now and in case you’re wondering…yes…we’ve had tropical systems pass over Ohio before. Here are ALL the tracks since the late 1800s. Scott’s blog post from 2012 shows more details on these past tropical systems http://sabolscience.blogspot.com/2012/08/weekend-washout-from-isaac-leftovers.html