Ty Lue, George Hill talk to media after Cavs’ Game 1 loss

OAKLAND, Calif.– Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue and point guard George Hill will talk to the media Friday afternoon.

The conference call begins at 3:45 p.m.

Cleveland fell to the Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, 124-114, in overtime Thursday night. Game 2 is Sunday at 8 p.m. at Oracle Arena.

The Cavs were down by 1 when Hill went to the line near the end of regulation. He made his first free throw, but missed the second. What happened next left players and fans baffled.

J.R. Smith recovered the rebound with a few seconds left. He took the ball out and didn’t take a shot. It appeared he thought Cleveland was winning.

“I tried to bring it out and get enough space to maybe get a shot off. I looked over at LeBron (James) and he looked like he was trying to get a timeout. So I stopped, and the game was over,” Smith said. “I knew it was tied. I thought we were going to take a timeout because I got the rebound.”

