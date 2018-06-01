Third case of whooping cough confirmed in Wadsworth schools

WADSWORTH, Ohio — Schools are warning parents after three cases of Pertussis, or whooping cough, were confirmed within Wadsworth City Schools.

According to the district, the Medina County Health Department notified school officials there was a confirmed case of whooping cough at the high school.

It’s the third case of Pertussis confirmed by the health department in May.

“We have been told by the health department that this number does not constitute an outbreak, but we have chosen to notify all school families of this, rather than notify only those in the affected school as we have done on the other occasions this month.”

According to a fact sheet sent to parents, Pertussis begins as a mild respiratory infection. Initial symptoms resemble those of a common cold. Within two weeks, however the cough becomes more severe.

Major complications are common among infants and young children.

