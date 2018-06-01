Suspect in custody after shootout that injured SWAT team member in Sheffield Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio -- A man is in custody after a shootout with police during a standoff in Sheffield Lake Thursday.

Police say the suspect turned himself in to officers at about 12:20 a.m. He is in custody at a local hospital.

The police chief tells FOX 8 authorities were serving a felony warrant out of Cleveland at around 10 a.m. Thursday when the man barricaded himself inside a home on Oliver Street.

At one point, police say the man fired upon the SWAT team as they approached.

A Lorain County SWAT team member was shot in the rear and taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. He is expected to be OK.

41.487540 -82.101537