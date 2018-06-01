Shooting victims found inside car with several bullet holes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Officers from the Cleveland Heights and Cleveland police departments are investigating an early morning shooting.

Cleveland Heights officers found a car with several bullet holes at the corner of Woodview Rd. and Monticello Blvd. around 3 a.m. Friday.

They discovered two people inside the vehicle had been shot.

Those victims were transported to an area hospital by Cleveland Heights EMS. Their names and conditions were not immediately available.

Investigators determined that the shooting happened in Cleveland.

Cleveland police said they haven't been able to locate a crime scene, but are handling the investigation.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.