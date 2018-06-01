× Reports: Cavs’ Kevin Love will not be suspended for Game 2 after lingering on court during scuffle

OAKLAND — According to ESPN, Cavs‘ Kevin Love will not be suspended for Game 2 of the NBA Finals after he lingered on the court when a scuffle broke out in the final seconds of Game 1 Thursday night.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported the news about Love, who remained on the court while he was not checked into the game.

Sources also confirmed the news to Yahoo Sports.

McMenamin also reported that the league is still reviewing whether or not Tristan Thompson could be suspended for his actions at the end of Game 1.

The Cavs fell to the Warriors in OT.

