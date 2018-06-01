Reports: Cavs’ Kevin Love will not be suspended for Game 2 after lingering on court during scuffle

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 31: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers controls the ball against Kevon Looney #5 of the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 31, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
OAKLAND, CA - MAY 31: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers controls the ball against Kevon Looney #5 of the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 31, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
OAKLAND — According to ESPN, Cavs‘ Kevin Love will not be suspended for Game 2 of the NBA Finals after he lingered on the court when a scuffle broke out in the final seconds of Game 1 Thursday night.
ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported the news about Love, who remained on the court while he was not checked into the game.
Sources also confirmed the news to Yahoo Sports.
McMenamin also reported that the league is still reviewing whether or not Tristan Thompson could be suspended for his actions at the end of Game 1.
The Cavs fell to the Warriors in OT.
**Continuing coverage**
37.804364
-122.271114