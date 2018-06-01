Officer shot during Sheffield Lake standoff in critical condition; Suspect identified as ex-correction officer

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio– The SWAT team member injured during a standoff in Sheffield Lake remains in critical condition on Friday after a shootout with the suspect.

Martin Lynn Robinson, a former state correction officer, was wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office for firearms violations.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it received information Thursday morning that Robinson was at his house on Oliver Street.

“Our team conducted surveillance and opted to have Lorain County SWAT officers make entry due to Robinson’s weapons history and his well-documented confrontational nature with local law enforcement,” said the U.S. Marshals Service Northern District of Ohio, in a news release on Friday. “The Lorain Division had also obtained information that Robinson had previously threatened law enforcement with the weapons he had in his house.”

When the SWAT team tried to entered Robinson’s house, gunfire was exchanged. Robinson shot a team member in the buttocks and barricaded himself inside for nearly three hours, Marshals said.

He eventually called the Marshals control room and after hours of on-and-off negotiations, he surrendered at about 12:30 a.m. During his arrest, Marshals found Robinson had suffered gunshot wounds to his leg and arm.

Amherst police said the injured officer is 17-year veteran Eugene “JR” Ptacek, who has been assigned to the Lorain County SWAT team for several years. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center by helicopter and was stabilized Thursday night. Ptacek remains in critical condition.

Robinson was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and taken into custody.

41.482629 -82.116397