NBA: Officials got it right on charge call at end of Game 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKLAND -- The league's last two-minute report from Game 1 of the NBA Finals was released Friday and finds that the referees got the call right; it should have been a blocking foul on LeBron James.

It happened in the 4th quarter when LeBron originally took a charge call. The officials reviewed the call and overturned it, giving the Warriors a pair of free throws.

Had the original call stood, it would have been the Cavs ball and no Warriors free throws.

There is a rule that the NBA can review and overturn a call like that, but it is rarely used or overturned, let alone in an NBA Finals game.

Ty Lue and the Cavs were not happy about the officiating.

**Report, here**

**Continuing coverage on the NBA Finals**