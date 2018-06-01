Missing: Devanaireon Marcus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 has relaunched our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Devanaireon Marcus, 17, was last seen May 15 at John Adams High School in Cleveland. He was wearing a black and blue jacket, jeans and turquoise Nike shoes.

He is 5'8" tall and has braces.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Callahan with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-3138.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**