Here’s what you need to know about Cavs ticket con artists: I-Team

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I-Team has found police have reason to be on the lookout for con artists selling counterfeit tickets to see the Cavs in the NBA Finals, and you should be on guard, too.

Investigators have busted crooks selling fake tickets for the NBA Finals in past years, and consider what they’ve already seen.

Remember, the Cavs are playing the Golden State Warriors. Well, halfway through the season, the Warriors had already seen 300 fans come to their arena with fake tickets for regular season games. The Cavs will say only the number of fake tickets caught at regular season games in Cleveland is far less than that. But the I-Team has learned the number of cases here reached into double-digits.

Meantime, during the Conference Finals, local investigators encountered a handful of counterfeit tickets and fake credentials or passes to get into the Q.

Look online, and you’ll find Cavs tickets for sale on website after website and often at prices to break the bank. Police say the safest way to buy tickets now is through the Cavs official Flash Seats site. The most dangerous place is the street.

Investigators hope, since they cracked down in years past on counterfeit tickets, they may not see as many this year. But realistically, they know there’s a good chance innocent fans will, in fact, get taken.

