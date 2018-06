Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD-- Distracted driving is being blamed for an early morning accident that ended with a car into a Lakewood home.

Lakewood police said a 24-year-old North Olmsted woman crashed into a home in the 1500 block of Wyandotte Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

A gas line was ruptured during the incident which resulted in evacuations of nearby homes until the gas was turned off.

No injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation.