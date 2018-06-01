Couple loses custody of teenage son after giving him marijuana to treat seizures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TWIGGS COUNTY, Georgia -- Parents in Georgia have lost custody of their son after giving him marijuana to treat his seizures, according to WGXA.

Matthew and Suzeanna Brill face charges of reckless conduct for giving their 15-year-old son marijuana, not medical cannabis which is legal in Georgia.

The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services took away the teen back in April; he is now in a group home.

The Brills say they began giving their son, David, marijuana in February.

The Brills' attorney, Steve Sadow, told ABC News that giving him the drug was a last-ditch effort after trying other medical treatments and prescriptions. Sadow told ABC News the marijuana helped David go 71 days without a seizure.

"We look at our child in a ball in the middle of the floor unable to do anything, but their entire body is convulsing and tensed up and you have to pick your child up, carry them to your vehicle because you live 45 minutes away from help. I hope no parent ever has to do that," Suzeanne Brill told WGXA.

Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum defended his deputy's decision to arrest the Brills.

They are back in court on June 14 when they could learn whether or not David will be returned to them.