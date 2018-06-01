Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson fined, has foul downgraded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKLAND, Calif. --Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson has been fined $25,000 for failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection and for shoving the basketball in the face of Warriors' Draymond Green during Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night.

The NBA said Thompson's Flagrant 2, which was assessed for his actions in contesting a jump shot by Warriors guard Shaun Livingston, was downgraded to a Flagrant 1 upon league office review.

The foul happened right before Thompson's interaction with Green.

The Cavs lost to the Warriors in OT, 124-114.

