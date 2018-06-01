Browns coach Hue Jackson to jump in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND– Browns head coach Hue Jackson will fulfill his promise to jump in Lake Erie on Friday.

After the 1-15 season in 2016, Jackson said he would take a dip in the lake if Cleveland finished with the same record the following year. In 2017, the Browns failed to win a game.

The water temperature off of Cleveland was about 52 degrees earlier on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. That’s a lot warmed than when the season ended in December.

Jackson will be joined by more than 100 members of the Browns organization. For each member who participates, the coach will donate $100 to the Hue Jackson Foundation, which brings awareness and assistance to victims of human trafficking in Cleveland.

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam have agreed to match the contributions.

T-shirts for the lake jump are for sale for $29 and all proceeds go to the Hue Jackson Foundation. They say, “The Cleanse.”

