‘Be better’: LeBron James storms out of press conference after repeated JR Smith questions

OAKLAND, Calif. — After a painful loss to the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James walked out of post game interviews after repeated questions over J.R. Smith’s big blunder.

Golden State took Game 1 of the NBA Finals, 124-114 over the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime. The Cavs fell despite James, who poured in 51 points on 19 of 32 shooting and delivered eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Warriors were given new life when J.R. Smith dribbled out the final seconds thinking the Cavaliers had gone ahead on George Hill’s free throw with 4.7 left in regulation.

During the post game press interviews, a reporter repeatedly pressed James about the JR Smith flub and mindset, and after the fourth question, James walked off the podium.

“Be better tomorrow,” he told the reporter.

LeBron walks off the podium after an exchange with a reporter about JR Smith, tells him to “be better tomorrow” pic.twitter.com/Fq8wezSuFT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 1, 2018

