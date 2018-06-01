Armed suspect threatens tellers, robs Citizens Bank in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Cleveland FBI is looking for the person who robbed Citizens Bank on Richmond Road in Richmond Heights at around 5 p.m. Friday.

The FBI says the suspect, described as a black male, brandished a semi-automatic handgun and came into the bank yelling, “I will shoot you all in the (expletive) head,” and demanding cash be placed into a black plastic shopping bag he carried into the bank.

The suspect robbed three tellers and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured.

The FBI provided the following description of the suspect: approximately 18-26 years of age, approximately 5’6,” medium build, medium complexion, wearing a white cloth bandana, ski mask, T-shirt, and cotton-style gloves.

If you have a tip about this crime or suspect, you’re asked to please contact the Cleveland FBI or the Richmond Heights Police Department.