Alianna DeFreeze to be remembered at Cleveland graduation ceremony

CLEVELAND– The 14-year-old girl who was murdered in 2017 will be honored during a graduation ceremony on Friday.

Alianna DeFreeze was last seen getting off an RTA bus at East 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue in Cleveland. Her body was found in an abandoned house three days later.

The teen was a student at E Prep and Village Prep Woodland Hills Campus. She was described as a kind and goofy girl, who was light on her feet and had a sing-song voice.

Christopher Whitaker was convicted of 10 counts, including aggravated murder and kidnapping in Alianna’s case. He was sentenced to death.

