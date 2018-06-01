10 top memes after J.R. Smith’s Game 1 blunder

OAKLAND, Calif.– The stunning moment in the last couple seconds of regulation in Game 1 of the NBA Finals gave basketball fans on Twitter plenty to talk about.

J.R. Smith recovered the rebound from George Hill’s missed free throw with the game tied. Smith dribbled back out, but never took a shot and the Cavs fell to the Warriors in overtime.

While coach Ty Lue said he believes Smith thought Cleveland was up by 1, the shooting guard said he knew it was tied.

LeBron James was stunned. So the Internet took the situation and ran with it. Here are some of the best memes to J.R.’s blunder.

JR Smith: I was tryna find Kyrie

LeBron: KYRIE IN BOSTON pic.twitter.com/g9ELI5DR7F — Charlie Kaczorowski (@charliekacz) June 1, 2018

This must be what parenting is like pic.twitter.com/SHcbsKca7o — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 1, 2018

Jr is on that henny lol pic.twitter.com/0GBhgXjVyt — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 1, 2018

when people stop at yellow lights pic.twitter.com/azkLeJgdTt — Lana Berry (@Lana) June 1, 2018

JR Smith when he got the rock with 4.7 seconds left pic.twitter.com/NKmSyGhGVO — Nick Burdell (@burdman0324) June 1, 2018

When you leave all the doors open but your dog poops in the house anyway pic.twitter.com/LY8u7CqQzJ — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) June 1, 2018

“Can’t miss the game winning shot if you don’t take it” – Jr Smith #NBAFinals2018 pic.twitter.com/CPaY43edIN — SigiLK (@SigiLK) June 1, 2018

JR Smith when the game is tied and there’s 4.7 seconds left @TheRealJRSmith pic.twitter.com/hkkhwj6uCU — Bryce Quartucci (@_Bryceq10) June 1, 2018

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here