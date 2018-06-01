10 top memes after J.R. Smith’s Game 1 blunder

OAKLAND, Calif.– The stunning moment in the last couple seconds of regulation in Game 1 of the NBA Finals gave basketball fans on Twitter plenty to talk about.
J.R. Smith recovered the rebound from George Hill’s missed free throw with the game tied. Smith dribbled back out, but never took a shot and the Cavs fell to the Warriors in overtime.
While coach Ty Lue said he believes Smith thought Cleveland was up by 1, the shooting guard said he knew it was tied.
LeBron James was stunned. So the Internet took the situation and ran with it. Here are some of the best memes to J.R.’s blunder.