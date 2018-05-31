What’s written on LeBron James’ shoes?

CLEVELAND– LeBron James‘ Soldier shoe is the top-selling among basketball player sneakers.

While the 14-time NBA All-Star switches styles of his signature shoe, the messages written on his footwear often remain the same.

A close look at LeBron’s reveals several scribbles on the side. The easiest to spot are the names of his children: Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri. Next comes his wife Savannah, sometimes called “Queen James,” and his mother Gloria, or “Mama James.” That makes up the “James Gang.”

The are a few hashtags: #SFG for “Strive for Greatness,” #Fab5 for his St. Vincent-St. Mary High School teammates, #4HM for his Four Horsemen childhood friends and #RWTW for “Roll with the winners.” His shoes also say, “The kid from Akron.” No decoding necessary for that one.

The phrase from LeBron’s shoes getting the most attention lately is “Man In The Arena,” which is from President Theodore Roosevelt’s 1910 speech in Paris. It’s not tough to see why King James is drawn to the excerpt:

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

As James returns to the NBA Finals for his eighth-straight year, Nike reissued the LeBron Soldier 1. It’s a tribute to his performance in Game 5 of the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals and his first trip to the championship matchup.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here