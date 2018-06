Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- May will end up around 7°F above normal. That trend will end, perhaps even with highs cooler than normal for the first time in over three weeks.

There are two cold fronts that will usher in that change. The first will be on Friday afternoon, when thunderstorms are possible. Best chance will be south of the turnpike.

The second will arrive Sunday, so our “pick day” of the weekend is Saturday.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast…

**Follow weather updates**