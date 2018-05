Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are seeing an arm of moisture taking a swipe at NE Ohio right now.

LONGEST 80 DEGREE STRETCHES TO FINISH OUT MAY/EARLY JUNE

8 days: 5-13 to 5-20-1962

9 days: 5-26 to 6-3-1987

10 days: 5-23 to 6-5-2010

10 days: 5-28 to 6-6-1942

13 days: 5-24 to 6-5-1944

14 days: 5-24 to 6-6-2016

10 days: 5-23 to 6-5-2010

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast…