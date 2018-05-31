Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STUFFED MANGO HABANERO PORK CHOPS

Ingredients:

4- Pork chops with or without bone about 1” thick

4- Tablespoons goat cheese or cream cheese

2-3 – Tablespoons olive oil or vegetable oil

1 – Jar Gourmet Firehouse Salsa Mango (mild, medium or hot)

Toothpicks

Rub Ingredients:

1- Tablespoon brown sugar

1- teaspoon chili powder

1- teaspoon paprika

1- teaspoon garlic powder

1- teaspoon salt

½- teaspoon cumin

½- teaspoon dry ground mustard

½- teaspoon dry oregano

Directions:

Pre heat oven to 375. Cut pockets in pork chops, (don’t butterfly). Put about a Tablespoon of cheese into pork chop first, pushing deep into pocket.Add the Mango Salsa into the pocket. Seal opening with toothpicks. Put dry rub mix on both sides of pork chop. Add olive oil to pan and sear pork chops about 2 minutes each side. Add pork chops to lightly oiled baking dish and cook for 6-8 minutes each side. Add a little more mango salsa on top of pork chops after you turn them.

Let pork chops rest a couple of minutes and remove toothpicks.