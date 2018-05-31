× State prosecutors plan to appeal child murder case to US Supreme Court

WARREN – A mother, who spent more than three decades trying to get justice for her murdered son, says she just learned the Ohio Attorney General’s office will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to hear her son’s case.

“I am relieved,” Miriam Fife said. “If we didn’t take it as far as we could we would always question if things could have changed.”

Raymond Fife was 12-years-old when he was killed in Warren. His mother last saw him alive on Sept. 10, 1985 when he left on his bike and headed to a Boy Scout meeting.

Fife was disappointed in that ruling saying she believes Hill should face the death penalty.

Hill’s attorneys over the years have filed numerous motions saying his IQ is low and he is too intellectually disabled to be executed and the federal appeals court agreed.

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins said the state courts have already heard Hill’s claims and upheld the death sentence. Watkins told FOX 8 he is very pleased with the Attorney General’s decision to take the case to the Supreme Court. He said it will be up to the Supreme Court to decide if they will take the case.

Prosecutors and police say Danny Lee Hill, who was 18 at the time, and Timothy Combs, who was 17, attacked, raped, tortured and murdered Fife.

Both were convicted of aggravated murder and several other charges.

Since Combs was a juvenile he was sentenced to life in prison. Hill was sent to death row.

It is not known when a decision will be made.