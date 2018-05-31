Police chief on adorable picture: ‘This is what our officers are’

SHELBY, Ohio — It’s a picture that is sure to put a smile on your face.

Chief Lance Combs, Shelby Police Department, posted a picture to the department’s Facebook page that showed one of his newest officers showing a little boy how to change a flat tire.

“Sgt. Tim Scott sent me a message the other morning while training one of our new hires, Officer Sean Nolen,” Combs wrote in the post.

Scott said that Nolen hopped out of their cruiser to help a woman change a tire.

Scott said he got out of the cruiser to see what was taking so long, and saw Nolen sitting on the ground with the woman’s little boy.

“This is what our officers are and what we want them to be,” Combs wrote in his Facebook post. “Good job!”