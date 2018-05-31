Parrot rescued from roof of MetroHealth Medical Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The staff at MetroHealth Medical Center is looking for the owner of an African grey parrot.

A doctor spotted the bird on a roof at the hospital's main campus Thursday morning. Lt. Daniel Engelman said an officer walked right up to the parrot and it hopped on his shoulder.

It's now at the MetroHealth police station. When we stopped by, it was taking a nap.

"For a little while, it was playing and eating," Engelman. "Climbing on shoulders, drinking water and hanging out, watching all the officers come and go from the office."

Engelman said there is a serial number on the bird's leg, which they will use to reunite it with its owner.

If you are missing the bird, please contact MetroHealth police at 216-778-3000.